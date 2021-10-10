Timothy "Tim" M. Wilkinson

August 13, 1944-October 5, 2021

BETTENDORF-Timothy "Tim" M. Wilkinson, 77, of Bettendorf, Iowa; passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center. Per his request cremation rites have been accorded and private family services have been held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Tim's memory may be made to the World Central Kitchen (wck.org). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com.

Tim was born on August 13, 1944 to John and Bernadine Wilkinson in Utica, NY. Tim graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University in 1968 with a degree in Public Relations and Journalism. Upon graduation, he was employed by Westinghouse to do media relations in New York City. One of his projects was to introduce the Apollo Lunar Camera to the national media.

He was transferred to Pittsburgh where he was responsible for producing two corporate annual reports. He joined Alcoa in Pittsburgh in the Corporate Communications department where his first assignment was to promote a new corporate initiative called aluminum can recycling. He was transferred to Alcoa's Davenport Works as Public Relations Manager in 1983.

From 1983 to 2002, he served as Communications Vice President of Alcoa's aluminum sheet and plate rolling business unit that had operations in five states, employing 5500 people and sales of $1 billion. He was responsible for all external and internal communications. He helped start three greenfield manufacturing operations.

After 34 years, Wilkinson retired in August 2009 from Alcoa Inc as the Vice President of the North American Public Strategy Group. From 2002 to 2009, he was responsible for 26 operations in a six state Midwest region creating and building community relationships and establishing community and employee involvement programs to achieve specific measurable results based on local community assessments to support corporate goals. He provided consulting services on public and community relations, foundation giving, and employee communications and involvement, public affairs and media relations.

In the Iowa-Illinois Quad City region, he provided volunteer leadership as board chair or board member to over 40 local non-profits that included Economic Development Groups, Chambers of Commerce, colleges and universities and Health and Human Services organizations including Quad City Development Group, Bettendorf Development Corporation, BiState Planning Commission, Handicapped Development Center, United Way and Scott County YMCA.

During his time with Alcoa, he provided Chad Pregracke of Living Lands & Waters with fundraising and business planning support. Pregracke went on to be named a CNN 'Hero of the Year' in 2013 and credits Wilkinson for this crucial guidance in his book.

He was the former Board chair of the Iowa Taxpayers Association. He served on the Board and Executive Committee for 25 years. He also served on the Executive Committee and board of The Iowa Association of Business and Industry. He served on the University of Iowa's College of Engineering Advisory Board and Bettendorf's Human Rights Commission.

He met his wife Jane in Pittsburgh where she worked for Alcoa. They were married in 1980. She was the rock that kept him grounded with her love and devotion. They enjoyed beach vacations on the Outer Banks and visiting family in Pittsburgh, Scottsdale and Washington, DC.

At a dinner in 2011, the Board chair of The Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation asked if Wilkinson would be interested in a part time gig. Jane immediately said, yes he would. And so, bored with retirement, he created Corporate Community Consulting. He retired (again) in 2019.

The couple made a conscience decision to stay in Bettendorf.

He enjoyed his golf and the company of his playing partners especially in community fund raising events. Working on his garden and yard were also beloved pastimes. One golf story: Tim invited his neighbor Steven Stricker to an event but he wrote the name "Steven Stricker the PGA pro". When he entered the clubhouse, he was soundly booed for "sandbagging".

When Rachael and Alex came along, Tim devoted his time to their activities. He rarely missed a play, concert, recital or jazz group competition. Because of the school activities he made many friends with other parents who were equally engaged in their children's education. That involvement continued when they went to Carnegie Mellon University and Arizona State. He also was involved with his oldest son Chris who lived in New York and graduated from the University of Virginia. Tim's two grandsons, Beckett and Churchill brought him real joy.

He is survived by his wife Jane, daughter Rachael Wilkinson, Washington DC; sons Christopher (Janet) Wilkinson, Salem VA,; Alex Wilkinson, Tempe AZ; grandsons: Beckett and Churchill; sisters Pamela Salzillo, Palm Beach, CA.; Janice Spellman, Utica NY; Lisa Donaruma (Skip) Syracuse NY; Bob Wilkinson, (Claire) Syracuse NY; David Wilkinson, Daytona Beach FL. He was preceded in death by his parents.