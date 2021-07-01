Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tina L. Shaffer
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Tina L. Shaffer

September 17, 1966-June 28, 2021

MOLINE-Tina L. Shaffer, 54, of Moline, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline. Memorials services for Tina will be 2 pm, Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Tina was born on September 17, 1966 in Moline, a daughter of John Mote Jr. and Donna Simmons Mote. She married John Brown Sr. on October 20, 1984 in Erie, IL. She later married Ken Shaffer on November 11, 2008 in Jamaica

Tina worked in the casino gaming industry then went on to work for Mediacom for 13 years. Starting off as a CSR and working her way up to becoming a Supervisor, she truly enjoyed her job there. Most of all she cherished the relationship she built with her co-workers that turned into great friendships. Tina enjoyed traveling, camping, her yearly Galena girls trips, going to Lambeau Field to cheer on the Packers with her daughter and spending time with her family. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Jhon Brown Jr., Blade Brown (Angela Jackson), Rock Island and Trinity Brown (Anthony Thomas); grandchildren, Jhon Jr., A'Brielle, Alexis, Annabella, Alonzo and Lizzie; a brother, John Mote III, East Moline; nephew, John IV; niece, Rashel.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughters, Aalliyah and Izrael; and a daughter in law, Mersedes Brown.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Jul
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Tina, you were my light in the dark, you cared about me when others wouldn't. And you genuinely made me feel loved just by being your friend. Thank you for everything you've done for me and for inspiring me to do things for myself, and to be the greatest I can be regardless of hardships. I look up to you, and I know you will always be there by my side in spirit, making sure I'm doin okay. And reaching your arms out to hug and encourage/guide me towards who i want to be and what I want to do. Thank you for caring for someone like me, thank you for this friendship that will last forever within me.
Mariela R.
Work
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results