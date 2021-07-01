Tina L. Shaffer

September 17, 1966-June 28, 2021

MOLINE-Tina L. Shaffer, 54, of Moline, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline. Memorials services for Tina will be 2 pm, Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Tina was born on September 17, 1966 in Moline, a daughter of John Mote Jr. and Donna Simmons Mote. She married John Brown Sr. on October 20, 1984 in Erie, IL. She later married Ken Shaffer on November 11, 2008 in Jamaica

Tina worked in the casino gaming industry then went on to work for Mediacom for 13 years. Starting off as a CSR and working her way up to becoming a Supervisor, she truly enjoyed her job there. Most of all she cherished the relationship she built with her co-workers that turned into great friendships. Tina enjoyed traveling, camping, her yearly Galena girls trips, going to Lambeau Field to cheer on the Packers with her daughter and spending time with her family. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Jhon Brown Jr., Blade Brown (Angela Jackson), Rock Island and Trinity Brown (Anthony Thomas); grandchildren, Jhon Jr., A'Brielle, Alexis, Annabella, Alonzo and Lizzie; a brother, John Mote III, East Moline; nephew, John IV; niece, Rashel.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughters, Aalliyah and Izrael; and a daughter in law, Mersedes Brown.

