Tom Butenschoen

August 16, 1942-September 14, 2021

BLUE GRASS- Tom passed away at Clarissa Cook Hospice in Bettendorf Tuesday, the 14th of September. He is fondly remembered by his wife Barbara and son Bret. He was preceded in death by his son Shawn in 1983. He also lost both his mother, Ruth Dau, and his stepfather, Arnold Dau; his stepbrother Donald; and in-laws Thelma and Bob Broderick; brothers-in-law Gary, Jim and Chuck Broderick. He also lost his brother Ben of Belize.

He is surely missed by Bob and Joan Broderick, Kevin Broderick and Regenna Broderick. Plus all of his nieces and nephews, of which there are too many to list, but were loved very much by Tom.

Tom stay at home until he went to hospice under the care of Bret, who misses him beyond measure, and his wife Barb.

We thank all of the caretakers that helped us keep him home. Special thanks to Vonda Jaques, Amy Salsberry and Maryjo Smith. Such caring people surrounded him with love and time. I would also like to thank the hospice workers who were so kind to all of us, and the ambulance guys that helped with the transport.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.