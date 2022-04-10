Tom Hennessey

August 23, 1946-March 24, 2022

Tom Hennessey, 75, of Olathe, KS, formerly of Rock Island, IL, passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 24, 2022.

Tom was born August 23, 1946, at St. Anthony's Hospital, Rock Island. He was the son of Eli T. and Opal (Heriford) Hennessey. He attended schools in Rock Island and was a 1965 graduate of Alleman High School. He served in the U.S. Army with a tour of duty in South Korea. He attended Black Hawk College and Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago.

Tom married the former Betty Ketzle of Reynolds, IL, and together they had three beautiful and much loved children: Scott (Deanne) of Bixby, OK, Melissa (Todd) Castaldi of Olathe, KS, and Kevin of Olathe.

Tom was the last surviving of the six children of Opal and Eli. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Carolyn (Gene) Ehlers, Harold (Priscilla) Hennessey, Vic (Diane) Hennessey, Cynthia (Ben) Swayne, and Pam (Terry) Roets.

He is survived by his wife, Betty. They were true soul mates and the love of each other's lives. He is also survived by his children and four grandchildren, Blake and Kiley Hennessey of Jacksonville, FL, and Cara and Cameron Castaldi of Olathe.

Tom will be remembered for his quick wit and ability to make people laugh. He loved to fish and was an avid woodworker.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation/Hospice Care: 20375 W. 151st Ste 325, Olathe, KS 66061. Their nurses gave Tom excellent care for the last five months of his life.

Condolences may be left at CremationCenterKC.com.