Tom and Louanne Keck

Tom and Louanne Keck have gone to their heavenly reward.

Louanne passed on March 14, 2020 and Tom passed on December 4, 2020.

Married in 1956, they enjoyed over 63 years of happiness.

They were parents to Tom (Lynn), Karen (Sam), Kevin (Bernie) and Kathy. They had seven grandchildren, Ryan (Shelsy), Aaron (fiancé Kellie), Kristen (Mike), Meghan (Albert), Shanna (Jess), Matt (Brooke) and Brian. They also had four great-grandchildren Amber, Evan, Everett and Graham.

Louanne was a nurse and Tom was an engineer at Caterpillar.