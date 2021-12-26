Menu
Tommy J. Bloomingdale
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Tommy J. Bloomingdale

June 15, 1936-December 20, 2021

Tommy J. Bloomingdale, 85, of Davenport passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, LeClaire. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial with military honors will be at Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, LeClaire, or to the LeClaire Civic Center.

Tom was born on June 15, 1936 in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Gerald and Mary (Baker) Bloomingdale. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. On May 30, 1959 he married Eileen J. Schroeder in Minnesota. In 1966 they moved to LeClaire and Tom served as the LeClaire Police Chief from 1969 to 1974. He then worked as a fork lift driver for Caterpillar. Following his retirement, he worked as a park ranger for the Scott Co. Conservation Department. Tom and his wife were actively involved in various community services in LeClaire, including the Tugfest committee and the civic center. Tom was also a member of the Buffalo Bill American Legion – Post 347, where he served as past commander. He enjoyed working with stained glass windows and playing Bingo.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Randy (Wendy) of LeClaire, Les (Jolynn) of Kiester, Minnesota, Luann (Eric) Waters of Davenport, Joyce (Tom) Kunde of Davenport, Brent (Ellen) of Bettendorf, and Todd (Theresa Bauer) of Weston, Wisconsin; numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Diane Lysen of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; siblings, Phyllis Helgason, Janice Bloomingdale, Mary Alice Bloomingdale, Peggy Sholl, Ronald, Jerry, and Jack Bloomingdale.

Online condolences may be shared with Tom's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest condolences on the loss of your father. My memories are mostly of Tom as a police officer when I was young. He made quite a positive impression on children. May all of your wonderful memories sustain you.
Sherry Hohenadel
Friend
December 28, 2021
