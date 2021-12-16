Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tony Spaeth

Tony Spaeth

December 13, 2021

Tony Spaeth, age 74, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021, at home.

Tony was always there with a patented dad joke or to tell you about the latest Ciara Donnelly YouTube video or even to tell you about a great movie or book - including all the plot spoilers. He was an avid folk and bluegrass music listener and he loved western style shooting. Some might say he invented role playing style with his commitment to western style west of chaps and holsters; all of which he made himself. He never missed a chance to take his creativity to the next level whether it was building soapbox cars, boats or even parody songwriting with other dads in the neighborhood.

He will be missed by all who knew him and will be remembered as an avid guitar and banjo player and lover of all things western.

The army veteran and winner of a National Defense Service medal is survived by his three children Michael Spaeth, Gretchen Spaeth, and Heidi Gallo (ne`e Spaeth) and his sisters Janet Spaeth, Debbie Gustafson, and Gerilynn Schneider, as well as five nieces and nephews, eleven great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eileen Spaeth.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences on his Tony's memory wall.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Thank you Tony for introducing me to "the good stuff". Rest in peace.
Greg Kosd
Friend
January 1, 2022
T was a great friend and a fine, fine man. He was quick with a laugh and a sharer of jokes. I had the pleasure of having pints with T (that's what I always called him) and he was the classic bartender at the Wayne X-Mas Bash hosted by Michael O'Connell. He was a wonderful, loyal friend, and I miss playing music with him and hanging out. You always had the feeling that he would always go out of his way for a friend in need, and he did so. Toasting you with a nice dram that you would approve of, old buddy.
Mark Andel
Friend
December 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Keith and I will always keep Tony in a special place in our hearts. He was a very good friend to both of us. We love and miss him very much.
Donna Seybold and Keith Baldacchino
Friend
December 27, 2021
Tony was such an all around great friend for almost 45 yrs and one of my favorite people on the planet. He had a unique sense of humor and was kind & generous. We shared a deep appreciation of music but he had a wide range of interests as the obituary nicely captures. Our heartfelt condolences to Tony's family & all his friends.
John Silady and family
Friend
December 18, 2021
Rest In Peace Tony. Thank you for that fun day at the shooting range.
Karen
December 18, 2021
Tony faced so many challenges with great spirit and humor. His courage will always be an inspiration for me. All the best to his family.
Bob Becker
December 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Spaeth family and to all that loved him.
Kristine
December 17, 2021
I was so sorry to learn of Tony´s passing. I´ll remember him as as such a fun guy with a gentle soul. He will be dearly missed.
Susie Spaeth Bauchman
December 17, 2021
Uncle Tony was always eager to share his knowledge of music/instruments and cooking. I remember one time he gave me a Strumstick to play for my preschool students, and recently when I had my first child he brought me many meals.
Taryn Schneider
Family
December 16, 2021
Sending you heartfelt sympathy and prayers. May cousin Tony rest in peace.
Eda Spaeth Anderson
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results