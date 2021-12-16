Tony Spaeth

December 13, 2021

Tony Spaeth, age 74, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021, at home.

Tony was always there with a patented dad joke or to tell you about the latest Ciara Donnelly YouTube video or even to tell you about a great movie or book - including all the plot spoilers. He was an avid folk and bluegrass music listener and he loved western style shooting. Some might say he invented role playing style with his commitment to western style west of chaps and holsters; all of which he made himself. He never missed a chance to take his creativity to the next level whether it was building soapbox cars, boats or even parody songwriting with other dads in the neighborhood.

He will be missed by all who knew him and will be remembered as an avid guitar and banjo player and lover of all things western.

The army veteran and winner of a National Defense Service medal is survived by his three children Michael Spaeth, Gretchen Spaeth, and Heidi Gallo (ne`e Spaeth) and his sisters Janet Spaeth, Debbie Gustafson, and Gerilynn Schneider, as well as five nieces and nephews, eleven great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eileen Spaeth.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences on his Tony's memory wall.