Tonya Lynne Goldsberry-Terronez

January 23, 1964-January 7, 2022

Tonya Lynne Goldsberry-Terronez, 57, East Moline, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Genesis Illini, Silvis. Visitation is from 4-6 PM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, with a Time of Sharing to be held at the conclusion. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Tonya was born on January 23, 1964 in Fairfield, IA, the daughter of Larry and Marilyn (Giltner) Goldsberry. She graduated from Pleasant Valley High School, class of 1982. She married Mathew Terronez on March 3, 2007 in Pleasant Vally, IA. Tonya had worked at the former R.J. Bohr's and at Olive Garden where she harbored amazing friendships with her co-workers. She was proud of her 11,000 + followers on TicTok. Tonya had a generous heart and was always ready for a bike ride, or motorcycle run for the charities she believed in. Family was her greatest joy and she dearly loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Matt, grandson Gavin Anderson who lived with her, children; Herchel Anderson, III, Colona, and Daniel Anderson, Riverdale, IA, grandchildren; Herchel Anderson IV, Shala Anderson, Celeste Welchon, Jayce Riley and Isabelle Anderson, parents, Larry (Sharon) Goldsberry, LeClaire, and Marilyn Goldsberry, Colorado Springs, CO, siblings, Tammy Goldsberry-Gomez (Bob Shepherd), LeClaire, IA and Troy (Amy) Goldsberry, Bettendorf, several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.