Tracee A. Hayes

September 29, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Tracee A. Hayes, 46, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday September 29, 2021 at home.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services Friday. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Surviving are her son, Ray Slaughter, Jr.; father, Jerry L. Hayes, Sr. (Linda); brothers, Jerry Hayes Jr., Terrence Hayes, Mylonyo Cunnigham, Marreion Oliver; sisters, Daneca Howard and Chajuan Jones; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and additional family, friends; special friend, Maurice "Black" Steward.

