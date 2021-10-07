Menu
Tracee A. Hayes
ABOUT
Davenport Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Tracee A. Hayes

September 29, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Tracee A. Hayes, 46, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday September 29, 2021 at home.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services Friday. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Surviving are her son, Ray Slaughter, Jr.; father, Jerry L. Hayes, Sr. (Linda); brothers, Jerry Hayes Jr., Terrence Hayes, Mylonyo Cunnigham, Marreion Oliver; sisters, Daneca Howard and Chajuan Jones; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and additional family, friends; special friend, Maurice "Black" Steward.

Online condolences and obituary at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
