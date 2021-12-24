Tracey Lynn Hughes

December 19, 2021

Tracey Lynn Hughes, 53, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from complications of asphyxia. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 am, Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 prior to the funeral on Tuesday. Burial will follow in Shawver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established in her memory and may be sent to 2510 McKinley Avenue, Davenport, Iowa 52802.