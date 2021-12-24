Menu
Tracey Lynn Hughes
Tipton High School
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA

Tracey Lynn Hughes

December 19, 2021

Tracey Lynn Hughes, 53, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from complications of asphyxia. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 am, Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 prior to the funeral on Tuesday. Burial will follow in Shawver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established in her memory and may be sent to 2510 McKinley Avenue, Davenport, Iowa 52802.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th Street, Tipton, IA
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th Street, Tipton, IA
Dec
28
Committal
12:30p.m.
Shawver Cemetery
Cedar Bluff Road, Tipton, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to all of the family and wishes for memories of joy to ease your grief. Tracy was loved by so many.
Jim & LuAnn Sheets
December 25, 2021
Your Dexter Family
December 24, 2021
Dear Chris, Sammy and family, My condolences to you on the loss of dear Tracey. May you always remember your happy times with her. Sincerely, Joellen Megan
Joellen Megan
Family
December 23, 2021
