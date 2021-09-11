Menu
Treat L. Spahr
ABOUT
North Cedar High School
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA

Treat L. Spahr

March 4, 2000-September 7, 2021

WATERLOO-Treat L. Spahr, age 21 of Waterloo and formerly of Lowden, passed away suddenly on September 7, 2021. Memorial services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden on Monday September 13 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. Visitation also will be held at the church on Sunday September 12 from 5-8 PM.

Treat was born March 4, 2000 to Matthew and Amy Spainhower Spahr in Davenport, Iowa.

Those left to cherish his memories are his parents; siblings Ryan, Jilliet, and Ayden at home and Jacob in Ames; paternal grandfather Russell Spahr of Davenport; maternal grandparents Ted (Sharon) Spainhower of Preston; uncle Christopher (Michelle) Spainhower of Wesley Chapel, FL; and 6 cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Stella Spahr.

Treat was a 2018 graduate of North Cedar High School and he attended UNI for 3 years majoring in mathematics. Treat loved sports in high school playing baseball (9-10), basketball (12), cross country (9-12), and his favorite track (9-12) where he holds a school record for the 110M high hurdles. He was an excellent student that had good grades. Treat really enjoyed high school and his teachers, especially antagonizing Mr. Kasik. He loved all the friends that he had. Treat also enjoyed vacations, roller coasters, beaches, hanging out with friends and family, challenging himself in almost anything he did, and good food. He dearly loved his brothers and sister. Playing, teasing, and wrestling around with them was something he always had time for, and he was a big brother that they could always depend on. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family.

Chapman Funeral Home has Treat and his family in their care. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lowden, IA
Sep
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lowden, IA
Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very saddened tohear of your loss. My daughter Kaylea knew him when he was a freshman in high school. I remember when we all camped at west lake. He was a great person. I remember asking you if I could give him some chili and cornbread when we were camping and you said yes and that he couldn´t get enough food. Typical teenager. Kaylea is at UNI and said she ran into him a couple of times. Praying for comfort and peace.
Valerie Anderson
Friend
September 14, 2021
Sharon, Ted, and family: I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Treat. Thoughts and prayers to all of you. Madonna Sharon and I worked together several years at Easton Valley CSD.
Madonna Thines
Other
September 11, 2021
