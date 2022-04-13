Troy Mitchell Fincher

July 26, 1934-April 2, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Troy Mitchell Fincher, 87, of East Moline, Illinois, went to be with Jesus in Heaven on April 2nd, 2022. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Troy was born on July 26th, 1934, to Ernest Una and Vasta Fincher in Quanah, Texas. He married Janet Kay Havens on April 20th, 1956.

Troy's Christian faith was an essential part of his life. He spent a great deal of time mentoring young Christians and working with and helping the ministry of Bethany Baptist Church, Moline. He led any people to Jesus all for the Glory of God.

Troy retired from the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union and was recently honored for 45 years of service. Troy enjoyed spending time with his family every chance he had in retirement and serving the Lord wherever he was called to do so. He was a prayer warrior and he encouraged people to "make the Holy Spirit your best friend".

Troy was preceded in death by his parents Ern, his brothers George, John, Frank and sisters Sue, Kitty and Ernestine and his grandson Samuel. Survivors include his wife Janet, his sons Mitchell (Doris), Terry, and Blake (Johanna), his daughter Carol Carlson (Steve), his grandchildren Jacob, Erik (Kayla), Melanie (Drew), Alexis, Stephanie (Michal), Jeremiah, Nolan, Cooper, Gharet and Elizabeth; his great granddaughter Grace; his brother Bill (Evelyn); and his sister Margie

In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held at the Boardroom 2220 37th Street, Moline, on April 16th from 1-4pm and ask that all family and friends attend if possible. The family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/iowa), an organization Troy felt strongly about as his Wife is suffering from the disease, instead of sending flowers.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.