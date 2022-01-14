Menu
Troy Scott Muckelston
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mississippi Valley Cremation
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Troy Scott Muckelston

August 21, 1968-January 10, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Troy Scott Muckelston, 53, of Rock Island and Cordova, passed away on January 10, 2022.

Troy was born on August 21, 1968, the son of Kenneth and Georgia (Rakies) Muckelston. He was a friend to all who knew him and lived to serve both his fellow man and the Lord.

He is survived by his son, Casey Mallary; his daughter, Erica Mallary; his sisters, Jennifer Muckelston-Nauman and Tammy Muckelston-Jones; and his grandchildren, Taya Rhodes, Kinnick, Harper & Harlow Gloede.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.mvcremation.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 14, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Mississippi Valley Cremation
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Troy, You had a quick smile that complemented your gentle and often quiet disposition. I didn't know you well but it didn't seem to matter if I saw you in a week, four months, or a year, you'd always greet me with a warm handshake, smile and a half-laughing "Jimbob! How the heck are you?" Then you'd regale me with preposterously funny stories of the Russian community you couldn't extract yourself from. You'll be sorely missed by your children, siblings and anyone fortunate to have known you. I'll get together with Derek soon and toast your memory. In the meantime, Godspeed, brother!
Jimbob Dyer
Friend
January 15, 2022
