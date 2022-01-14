Troy Scott Muckelston

August 21, 1968-January 10, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Troy Scott Muckelston, 53, of Rock Island and Cordova, passed away on January 10, 2022.

Troy was born on August 21, 1968, the son of Kenneth and Georgia (Rakies) Muckelston. He was a friend to all who knew him and lived to serve both his fellow man and the Lord.

He is survived by his son, Casey Mallary; his daughter, Erica Mallary; his sisters, Jennifer Muckelston-Nauman and Tammy Muckelston-Jones; and his grandchildren, Taya Rhodes, Kinnick, Harper & Harlow Gloede.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.mvcremation.com.