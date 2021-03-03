Una Mae Kemp

September 19, 1930-February 26, 2021

DAVENPORT-Una Mae Kemp, 90, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 with her family by her side. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 4-6pm at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Funeral service will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1pm at the New hope Presbyterian Church, 4209 Locust St, Davenport, IA. Live stream is available on You Tube at New Hope Presbyterian Church, Davenport. Memorials in Una Mae's name may be made to the New Hope Presbyterian Church.

Una Mae was born on September 19, 1930 to Rev. Clinton and Ruth Frank in Minatare, Nebraska. On March 25, 1951, she was united in marriage to Thomas Kemp, Sr at the West Liberty Presbyterian Church; he preceded her in death in 2006. At the age of 39 Una Mae got her nursing degree and worked as a nurse and nurse educator until her retirement in 1995. Una Mae was very active with the Presbyterian Church, she was a member of the choir, choir director and organist, but her greatest love was teaching Sunday School. She was also moderator of Presbyterian Women for Presbytery of Eastern Iowa from 1999 – 2001. Una Mae loved spending time in the garden caring for her flowers. She also enjoyed sewing and was known for sewing her own clothing. She also did quilting and embroidering in later years.

Those left to honor her memory are her children Thomas Kemp, Jr, H. Timothy Kemp, Elizabeth (Terence) Tigges, and Martha Jane Peirce; grandchildren Mia (Jake) Jaeggli, Sarah (Brian) Goodwin, TJ Tigges, Jr, and Harmony Lopez; and great grandchildren Bryson Tigges, Seth Goodwin, and Caleb Goodwin. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two siblings, daughter in law Terri Kemp, grandson H. Timothy, Jr, and great-grandson Adam Allender.

