Ursula E. (Schmidt) Frye

July 13, 1929-September 20, 2021

DAVENPORT-Ursula E. (Schmidt) Frye, of Davenport passed away Monday September 20, 2021 at the Ivy Davenport. Cremation will be done with a private service to be held later at Clayton Cemetery, Clayton, IA. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ursula was born July 13, 1929 in Berlin, Germany to Robert & Else (Butschke) Schmidt.

She had worked for several years at Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN, and later volunteered in local Davenport charitable organizations. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church Davenport and her true love was caring for her daughter Charlene, who has Down syndrome.

Surviving Ursula are her four daughters Cathrin (Robert) Adams, Phoenix, AZ, Rebecca Frye, Lamont, IA, Renee Kolaas, Garnavillo, IA, Charlene Frye, Davenport, IA; Son Ronald Frye, Cedar Rapids, IA; 9 Grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Heinz Hilpert.