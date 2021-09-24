Menu
Ursula E. Frye
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Ursula E. (Schmidt) Frye

July 13, 1929-September 20, 2021

DAVENPORT-Ursula E. (Schmidt) Frye, of Davenport passed away Monday September 20, 2021 at the Ivy Davenport. Cremation will be done with a private service to be held later at Clayton Cemetery, Clayton, IA. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ursula was born July 13, 1929 in Berlin, Germany to Robert & Else (Butschke) Schmidt.

She had worked for several years at Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN, and later volunteered in local Davenport charitable organizations. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church Davenport and her true love was caring for her daughter Charlene, who has Down syndrome.

Surviving Ursula are her four daughters Cathrin (Robert) Adams, Phoenix, AZ, Rebecca Frye, Lamont, IA, Renee Kolaas, Garnavillo, IA, Charlene Frye, Davenport, IA; Son Ronald Frye, Cedar Rapids, IA; 9 Grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Heinz Hilpert.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 24, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We offer our sympathy for Ursula's family. I talked to Ursula when ever she needed her furnace and air conditioner looked at. She was always so kind and sent treats with our service technicians to take when they left. She was an amazing lady and we are so sorry for your loss.
Sheryl with Bettendorf Heating
Work
September 24, 2021
