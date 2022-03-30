Uvonne "Sis" Youngers

August 25, 1927-March 28, 2022

CALAMUS-Uvonne "Sis" Youngers, 94, of Calamus, Iowa, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Monday, March 28, 2022, at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland.

Uvonne Martha "Sis" Youngers was born August 25, 1927, to Raymond and Agnes (Mueller) Goettsch in Calamus, Iowa. She attended schools in Calamus and DeWitt, and worked for Case Company in Davenport. Sis was united in marriage to Edward C. Youngers, July 24, 1948, at Saint Mark Church in Davenport, Iowa. The couple resided in LeClaire for 40 years and retired to Calamus in 1993. Ed preceded her in death in 2013.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, and was a charter member of Wapsi Oaks Country Club, both in Calamus. She had also been a member of the LeClaire American Legion Auxiliary. Sis enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards and golf, entertaining, and traveling the world with Ed following his retirement.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Julie (Steve) Hutchings of Omaha, Nebraska, Mark (Betty) Youngers of Kenosha, Wisconsin; grandchildren Chad (Syd) Hutchings and Danelle Hutchings, Kendall Whitlin and Aaron Youngers; greatgrandchildren, Quincy and Lilah; a brother, Dwain (Dorothy) Goettsch of Calamus; nieces, Denise Goettsch, Diane (Allen) Smith, Dodie (Jeff) Jacobi, Doreen (Daryl) Henning, Dawn (Albert) Green, and nephew, Douglas (Sarah) Goettsch.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Donald (Laurel) Goettsch, and an infant sister, Arlyss.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the church. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Calamus.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.