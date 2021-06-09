Vera Rosalie Giertz (nee Herrmann)

October 28, 1928-June 6, 2021

Vera Rosalie Giertz (nee Herrmann) died peacefully on June 6, 2021 at the age of 92. Vera was born to Ernest and Laura (Schultz) Herrmann in North Loup, NE on October 28, 1928, the second youngest of five children. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia, NE on June 16, 1929. The family moved to Dundee, Wisconsin and then Kankakee, Illinois. Vera confirmed her faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church on May 24, 1942 and married Robert (Bob) Giertz there on November 30, 1946. Vera supported Bob during his brief stint in the US Army and then through his studies at the University of Illinois. After his graduation in 1950 they moved to Waterloo, IA where Bob began his 36-year career with Deere and Company. Vera stayed home to manage the household and raise five children. Bob was transferred to Moline in 1974 and they moved to Bettendorf, IA in 1975. Bob retired from full-time work in 1986 and died in 2013. Vera remained in the Quad Cities area until her death.

Vera was, first and foremost, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a devout Christian with kindness for everyone. Vera was patient, gentle, wise and faithful. She routinely sacrificed of herself to support her husband, children and others she loved. Vera organized and hosted countless family gatherings over holidays and summers at the family lake cabin in Ely, MN. Vera was the daughter of a seamstress and over the years she became an expert in sewing, quilting and knitting, hobbies she enjoyed throughout her life. She was also an excellent Bridge player and enjoyed Scrabble and mastering crossword puzzles.

Vera is survived by her five children: Deborah Staack of Waterloo, IA; Nancy (Scott) Natvig of Muscatine, IA; Norman (Debra) Giertz of Sheboygan Falls, WI; James (Tamarra) Giertz of Kiawah Island, SC; and Julie (Mark) Elias of Cedar Rapids, IA. Vera had 14 grandchildren (Jennifer Minor, Alison Parrish, Stephanie Detweiler, Erin Weyenberg, Ashley Natvig, Kristen Brunelle, Jeffrey Giertz, Emma Giertz, Lilian Giertz, Rachael Woods, Jacob Giertz, Laura Giertz, Megan Rooney and Aaron Elias) and 17 great grandchildren. Vera was preceded in death by three brothers, her sister, her husband Robert and her son-in-law Thomas Staack.

The funeral service for Vera will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials for Vera can be sent to The Lutheran Hour Ministries (LHM.org) or Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.