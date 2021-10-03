Menu
Vera D. Schumacher
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Vera D. Schumacher

May 28, 1929-September 25, 2021

BETTENDORF-Vera D. Schumacher, 92, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Vera was born on May 28, 1929 in Davenport to James and Bernice (LaGrange) Simmons. She was united in marriage to Edward Schumacher on March 23, 1951 in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 1992. Vera worked for20 years at JC Penney Company as a credit officer, retiring in 1992.

Vera was a member of the CASI where she also volunteered assisting with data entry. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and Mother of Twins Club of the QC area. Vera also was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards.

Survivors include her children, Cheryl Hoyt and Jim Schumacher both of Davenport. Grandchildren, Michelle Schumacher, Lisa Schumacher (Dan Matkovich), Jeffrey (Kristian) Hoyt; great granddaughter, Layla Schumacher and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jeffrey, two sisters Sue and Dalene.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery
IA
So sorry to hear of Aunt Vedi's passing. I am the daughter of Marge Hull your dads sister. I can remember coming to your family home and celebrating Cheryl and my Moms birthdays. I believe, if I remember correctly, my Mom and Cheryl had the same birth date. There was always an angel food and devil food cakes. We have lost contact over the years and I would love to see the family. My cell # is 563-260-9141. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Pat Hatfield-cousin
Family
October 6, 2021
