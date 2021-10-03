Vera D. Schumacher

May 28, 1929-September 25, 2021

BETTENDORF-Vera D. Schumacher, 92, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Vera was born on May 28, 1929 in Davenport to James and Bernice (LaGrange) Simmons. She was united in marriage to Edward Schumacher on March 23, 1951 in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 1992. Vera worked for20 years at JC Penney Company as a credit officer, retiring in 1992.

Vera was a member of the CASI where she also volunteered assisting with data entry. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and Mother of Twins Club of the QC area. Vera also was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards.

Survivors include her children, Cheryl Hoyt and Jim Schumacher both of Davenport. Grandchildren, Michelle Schumacher, Lisa Schumacher (Dan Matkovich), Jeffrey (Kristian) Hoyt; great granddaughter, Layla Schumacher and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jeffrey, two sisters Sue and Dalene.