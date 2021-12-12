Verneil "Tootie" Steines

September 21, 1926-December 9, 2021

Verneil "Tootie" Steines, 95, of Calamus, Iowa, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center-East in Davenport.

Verneil Arlene "Tootie" Steffens was born September 21, 1926, to Hugo and Emma (Gottschalk) Steffens in Lowden, Iowa. After graduating from Lowden High School in 1944, she worked for several years at the Lincolnway Hotel in Lowden and Steffens Café in Calamus. She was united in marriage to Eldred "Al" Steines on September 15, 1951, in DeWitt. The couple resided in the Calamus area where they raised their family. Tootie was a homemaker and daycare provider. Al preceded her in death in 1988.

In 2019, Tootie and her family were able to attend the 100th Anniversary of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament, where she was honored as one of the oldest living women who played for a state tournament team. It was one of her proudest adult moments.

Tootie thoroughly enjoyed being involved with her family's activities and events. She was also an avid Cubs fan.

Surviving are her children, Terry (Julie) Steines of Calamus, Becky (Gene) Laake of Davenport, and Jody (Don) Whitmore of Donahue; grandchildren, Trina (Jamie) Knoche and Tait (Jessica) Steines, Jennifer (Luke) Sandberg and Scott Laake, Jay Whitmore and Joel Whitmore; great-grandchildren, Chase and Courtney Knoche, Noelle and Calvin Steines, Evan and Claire Sandberg; and other extended family.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, LeVelle "Lefty" Steffens and Lloyd "Sparky" Steffens.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the service time of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Calamus. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus.

Memorials are suggested to the Calamus Volunteer Fire Department.