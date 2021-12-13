Vicki L. Jarrett

May 30, 1948-December 8, 2021

Vicki L. Jarrett, 73, of Davenport, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in her home. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Cremation will follow and Inurnment will take place at Oakdale Memorial Gardens on Friday, December 17, 2021. Family asks if you plan to attend the inurnment, please arrive at Weerts Funeral Home by 9:30 a.m. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, her family asks that memorials be made to Quad City Ballet and National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, for which she volunteered.

Vicki was born May 30, 1948 to Raymond and Marietta (Kirk) Watton in Eau Claire, WI. A 1966 graduate of Cardinal High School of Eldon, she and her mother earned their LPN licenses and worked in the family nursing home in Agency. They both then worked in Burlington, before Vicki moved to the Quad Cities in 1970. She later met, and subsequently married, Marcus L. Jarrett in September 1974. She joined him in operations of his local nursing homes, holding several key positions, including Assistant Administrator. With their two sons enrolled in St. Katherines/ St. Mark's College Preparatory School, Bettendorf, Vicki became very active volunteering on the Parents' Council and serving as it's President. Her devotion to the school evolved to a full - time position in 1986 as Director of Enrollment, retiring in 2003 as Business Manager and Director of Advancement and Early Childhood Development.

She and Marc enjoyed active roles with the Quad City Arts Council and hosted many elegant fundraisers in their home. Vicki was a graduate of the Ada Gaffney Shaff modeling agency, walked the runway for Bill Mundy's collection and graced the cover of several local publications. She attended Iowa Technical College and Marycrest College. During her career with St. Katherine's, she pursued her education with St. Ambrose University, from which she earned her Undergraduate in Business Administration in 1996 and her MBA in 2001. Always dressed impeccably, Vicki loved to cook first and foremost, decorate and entertain. She was very spiritual and loved all animals, with an active childhood of riding horses and showing English Setters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Gene Kruse, Marcus L. Jarrett, and a brother Ted Hull.

Survivors include her sons, Thomas "Tom" of East Moline, IL, Damian of Phoenix, AZ ; sister Rita (Don) Stevens of Batavia, IA; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend of 46 years Vicki Adlfinger of Riverdale, IA.

