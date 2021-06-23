Vickie Anne Gleason

December 30, 1959-June 21, 2021

Vickie Anne Gleason, 61, of LeClaire passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by loved ones.

Vickie was born Dec. 30, 1959 to James and Doris(Murphy) Murray in Portsmouth, VA. She graduated from PVHS in 1978. Vickie married her high school sweetheart, Mike Gleason, on June 30, 1978. They were married 32 years and had one daughter, Stacey. Mike passed away May 8, 2010.

Vickie worked for United Health Group for 35 years. She enjoyed her pets: dogs Max and Murray and cat Meeka, shopping, playing the slots, dining out, live music, and a good book.

Vickie is survived by her daughter Stacey Gilliland, her husband Mike, and their son Braden; her loving boyfriend Paul Lams; Paul's son James; siblings: Scott Murray, his wife Julie; Jim Murray, his wife Mary Anne; and Janet Hill & her husband Ken; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, 28200 226th St Pl, LeClaire, IA at 4 pm with visitation one hour prior. Thanks to the wonderful nurses, aides, and staff with Genesis Hospice and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. You truly helped to make Vickie's last days more comfortable, honorable, and loving.