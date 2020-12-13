Victor H. Schmidt

February 27, 1919-December 7, 2020

Victor H. Schmidt, 101, of Davenport, IA, passed away peacefully December 7, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - Davenport. A Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Inurnment will be at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Beacon of Hope Hospice of Iowa at 1020 W. 35th St, Davenport, IA, 52806.

Victor was born February 27, 1919, to Hazel and Hugo Schmidt in Davenport. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1936. Victor proudly served in the U.S. Marines during WWII where he was stationed at Iwo Jima and the Volcano Islands. In 1942, he was united in marriage to Maxine, who preceded him in death in 1977. Victor was employed for 32 years at the Rock Island Arsenal. In his free time, Victor enjoyed boating, water skiing, bowling, roller and ice skating. He was a member of the Quad City Skating Club, the VFW, and the National Association of Retired Federal Workers.

Survivors include his daughter, Susan Schmidt of Lady Lake, FL; grandchildren: Jennifor Vittori, Amy Esslinger, Nicole Gerdts, and Stephanie Meyers; great grandchildren: Sydney Gerdts, Grace Gerdts, David Vittori, Taylor Vittori, Lucas Vittori, Sarah Meyers, and Joey Meyers; and his good friends Kel Sidney and Peg Kroeger. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; skating partner Bernadette Williams; son, Steven Schmidt; daughter-in-law Nancy Schmidt; and a brother, Willard Schmidt.