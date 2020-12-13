Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Victor H. Schmidt
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Victor H. Schmidt

February 27, 1919-December 7, 2020

Victor H. Schmidt, 101, of Davenport, IA, passed away peacefully December 7, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - Davenport. A Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Inurnment will be at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Beacon of Hope Hospice of Iowa at 1020 W. 35th St, Davenport, IA, 52806. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Victor was born February 27, 1919, to Hazel and Hugo Schmidt in Davenport. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1936. Victor proudly served in the U.S. Marines during WWII where he was stationed at Iwo Jima and the Volcano Islands. In 1942, he was united in marriage to Maxine, who preceded him in death in 1977. Victor was employed for 32 years at the Rock Island Arsenal. In his free time, Victor enjoyed boating, water skiing, bowling, roller and ice skating. He was a member of the Quad City Skating Club, the VFW, and the National Association of Retired Federal Workers.

Survivors include his daughter, Susan Schmidt of Lady Lake, FL; grandchildren: Jennifor Vittori, Amy Esslinger, Nicole Gerdts, and Stephanie Meyers; great grandchildren: Sydney Gerdts, Grace Gerdts, David Vittori, Taylor Vittori, Lucas Vittori, Sarah Meyers, and Joey Meyers; and his good friends Kel Sidney and Peg Kroeger. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; skating partner Bernadette Williams; son, Steven Schmidt; daughter-in-law Nancy Schmidt; and a brother, Willard Schmidt.



Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
13
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Victor was a huge support to the Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities. I remember the time he skated with Elena in our show. He enjoyed it so much!
Karen Doy
December 7, 2021
Victor was very enthusiastic about skating and was very active! He would always "coach" Dorie and enjoyed life and going out for lunch. He will be truly missed!! He was a true legend!!
Dorie and Sharon Dettmann
December 13, 2020
I will miss Victor's skating advice and his enthusiasm for the sport.
Karen Doy
December 13, 2020
We are sorry to hear of Vic´s passing. We were neighbors for many years. I will always remember him taking sue and I out in the boat. He lived a full life.
Dan and Jane ernst
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results