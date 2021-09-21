Victorea (Durant) Olson

March 15, 1959-September 17, 2021

Victorea (Durant) Olson, "Vickie" became an angel in heaven on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the age of 62 years, 6 months and 2 days. Her passing was very unexpected after a brief illness. Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4 to 7 pm at The Runge Mortuary. A celebration of her life will be Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10 am at The Runge Mortuary. Those attending are asked to dress casually since that is how she would want it. She was a blue jeans type of girl. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

She was born the second of nine children on March 15, 1959 in Davenport to Donald and Shirley (Houseal) Durant. Growing up on the family farm, she learned many valuable lessons, such as, being a team player, hard work, love of family and much more. She graduated from Davenport West High School in 1977, and began working at the Rock Island Arsenal after graduation. She retired from there after 35 years of service in May, 2013.

Vickie married her soul mate, Chester Olson on October 7, 1994 in Davenport. Her and Chet enjoyed many activities together, such as participating in old west and some Civil War reenactments, golf (only if she could drive the cart), and watching baseball and football. Vickie was originally a Cardinals fan until after she met Chet and he converted her into a Cubs fan, and she was also an avid Hawkeye fan. She even enjoyed an occasional game of darts with one of her sisters-in-law. Vickie had been a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodges.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She had a way of making others around her smile. Because she lived close to her mom, she was the one to drive her mom to the doctor and take her shopping the majority of the time. Vickie was a very loving, caring and generous person.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Chet; son, Jason (Melissa) Bock; grandchildren. Halle and Colton Bock, all of Andalusia, IL; stepchildren: Sherri Olson, Battle Creek, MI, Katrina Mayes, South Bend, IN and Chester Olson Jr., Omaha, NE. She is also survived by her mother, Shirley, Davenport, sisters: Pam (Jeff) Buesing and Lucinda (Mike) Loeffelholz, both of Davenport; brothers: Dwayne (friend, Janie Hoctel), Durant, Peosta, IA; Dale (Kathy) Durant, Bettendorf, Doug (PJ) Durant, Davenport; David Durant, Muscatine, Dan (Sharon) Durant, Abrams, WI and Darian (Rebecca) Durant, Wright City, MO; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, Vickie was preceded in death by grandparents, Lyle and Wilma Durant and Cloyce and Mildred Houseal, all of her aunts, uncles and two sisters-in-law.