Victoria Pinzcer Stewart

August 21, 1956-September 13, 2021

Victoria Pinzcer Stewart passed away Monday, September 13, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Eric; and her three children, Orentho NC (48) & spouse Stephanie, Anthony NC (44), and Tyson NC (33) & spouse Jenna; 9 grandchildren, Desi (21), Aidan (16), Camryn (12), Peyton (10), Morgan (14), Bailey (12), Saylor (9), Stella (3) and Parks (6mo).

She will be greatly missed.