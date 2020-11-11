Viola E. Lemon

September 15, 1921-November 8, 2020

Rock Island-Viola Esther Lemon was born September 15, 1921 on the farm south of Homestead, Iowa, the daughter of Otto Mathias and Rosina Anna (Von Ahsen) Trimpe. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church near Homestead. She worked at Younkers as a sales clerk and the City of Davenport as an Adult School Patrol assistance for a number of years. Viola attended St. John's Lutheran School. Viola enjoyed spending time with her church friends, volunteering at the polls, reading, writing letters to friends and visiting with her grandchildren. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport, LWML, Older Women's League and cancer support group. She also volunteered at Genesis West Hospital. Viola passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center at the age of 99.

She is survived by grandchildren, Danielle (Nick) McCulley of Adel, Lauren (Danny) Drewiske of Rockwall, TX and Cole (Nicole) Lemon of Havelock, NC; two great grandchildren, Hannah Drewiske and Hudson McCulley; a sister, Ida Strunk of Williamsburg and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, David Lemon, 4 brothers, Arnold Trimpe, Alfred Trimpe, Raymond Trimpe and Paul Trimpe and 5 sisters, Ruth Koehn, Edna Wetjen, Lorena Moennich, Esther Huedepohl and Luella Barnes.

Celebration of Life Graveside services will be 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery near Homestead. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Please practice social distancing. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.