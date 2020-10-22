Violet R. Smith

May 3, 1929-October 19, 2020

Private family graveside services for Violet Ruth Smith, 91, of Davenport will be at a later date at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Pleasant Valley, Iowa.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Violet passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Kahl Home, Davenport.

Violet Ruth Hoffstetter was born on May 3, 1929 in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, the daughter of John and Amanda (Seibel) Hoffstetter. She married Dallas R. Smith in Argo, Iowa on September 14, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2000.

She enjoyed gardening, taking in stray animals, she was a self-taught piano player, enjoyed cooking holiday dinners and making Christmas fudge. Violet was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Bettendorf.

Those left to honor her memory are her children; Julia Martzahn of Clinton, Allen Smith of Bettendorf, Robert Smith of Davenport, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a sister; Genevieve Valentine of Bettendorf.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, James Smith, brothers, James Hoffstetter, John Hoffstetter, Bill Hoffstetter, and sisters, Leona Beiderwell, Marjorie Timmerman, Catherine Haessler and daughter-in-law, Anne Smith.

