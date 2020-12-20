Menu
Quad-City Times
Virginia N. "Jenny" Albert
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Virginia "Jenny" N. Albert

November 18, 1929-December 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Virginia "Jenny" N. Albert, 91, of Davenport, IA passed away on December 15, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Jenny was born on November 18, 1929 in Coffey County, KS to Marion Newton and Ruth (Pickett) Lafferty. She was united in marriage to Earl "Dean" Albert on June 13, 1948 in Decatur, IL. Jenny worked for Caterpillar as a file clerk close to 10 years. She was a member of Bettendorf Christian Church and Caterpillar Retirement Club in Decatur and Davenport. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, genealogy, fishing, reading, water exercising at the YMCA, knitting and flower gardening.

Survivors include her children, Linda J. (Glenn) Drowns of Calamus, IA and Martyn Dean (Norma) Albert of Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Misty Albert, Erica (Josh) Cummings, Martyn L. (Kelli) Albert, Angela (Iaian) Bock, Nick Drowns, and Cory Drowns; great grandchildren, Audrey, Isabella, Lilly, Benjamin, Matthew, Lewis, Simon and Tristian; one nephew, Robert Albert; many cousins and special friends, Tom Erndt and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, Dean Lafferty; sister-in-law, June Lafferty and stepfathers, Cecil Curry and Melvin Baker.

They family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care given by Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember what good times I had talking to Jenny at the North High pool during water aerobics. She was a happy and smiling, not letting anything get her down. She enjoyed telling others about her family.
Sue Allred
December 21, 2020
