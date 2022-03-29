Menu
Virginia Ewoldt
ABOUT
Davenport West High SchoolRivermont Collegiate
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Virginia (Susy) Ewoldt

February 14, 1951-March 25, 2022

DAVENPORT-Virginia (Susy) Ewoldt, 71, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away comfortably March 25, 2022. She was born in Davenport, Iowa on February 14, 1951. She was the daughter of Waldo and Elizabeth (Mickey) Ewoldt. Virginia graduated from Davenport West High School and received a Bachelor of Musical Education from Wartburg College.

Virginia worked as a strings teacher for Davenport Community Schools, Rivermont Collegiate, Griggs Music, and taught many years from her home. She was a member of Berean Baptist and had a passion for the Lord, music, and gardening. She loved spending her free time with her many family members and friends sharing her knowledge of all things.

Virginia is survived by her 5 siblings, nieces, and nephews: Kathy (Randy) Howard, Tomah, Wi.; Jackie (Steve) Puck, Stockton, Ia.; Patti Ewoldt-Johnson, Davenport, Ia.; Waldo (Leanne) Ewoldt, Davenport, Ia.; Warren Ewoldt, Eldridge, Ia.; Don (Ann) Puck, Sparta, Wi.; Heidi (Rob) Dupee, Evans, Ga.; Josh (Katie) Puck, Tomah, Wi.; Steven (Amy) Puck, Stockton, Ia.; Jacob (Lesa) Puck, Walcott, Ia.; Alan (Heather) Johnson, Davenport, Ia.; Alexis (Cole) Waters, Dixon, Ia.; Megan (Kody) Kerski, Terryville, Ct.; Trey Ewoldt, Davenport, Ia.; Moriah Ewoldt, Cedar Rapids, Ia.; Markisa (Dustin) Tweed, McCausland, Ia.; Morgun Ewoldt, McCausland, Ia.; Makylee (River) Ewoldt, Gulf Shores, Al.; Malainie Ewoldt, McCausland, Ia.; Mashaila Ewoldt, McCausland, Ia.; and 14 great nieces and nephews. Virginia is preceded in death by her mother, father, and infant brother James.

Visitation services will be held Thursday, March 31, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Runge Mortuary and funeral arrangements will be held Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Berean Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berean Baptist Church.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
