Virginia (Ginny) Hope Howard

September 3, 1950-December 29, 2021

Virginia (Ginny) Hope Howard was born on September 3, 1950 in Moline, IL. She passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Gainesville, FL. She is the daughter of Benjamin H. Womack and Bertha Emma (Van Damme) Womack. She graduated from United Township High School in East Moline, IL in 1968. She had previously worked at Johnson's Bakery inside the Tri-City Food Store in East Moline, IL during her last year in High School. She then was employed at John Deere for thirty years, working at John Deere Co. in Moline and East Moline, IL in the accounting department as a key punch operator, Parts Distribution Warehouse in Milan, IL; in the communications department, John Deere Merchandising department, Deere & Company Administrative Offices in the library department as a reference clerk; at the Deere & Company economics department as a secretary and lastly in the ISST department where she retired in 2001 as a secretary.

Ginny and Ron relocated from Rio, IL to Lake City in 2014. Ginny enjoyed cooking everyone's favorite foods, doing family genealogy, voluntary research genealogy for friends (or anyone in general who was interested in their family history). Ginny could always be found holding her husband's arm as they both enjoyed doing things together and staying home. She particularly enjoyed their retirement time together in their Florida home.

Ginny leaves to mourn her husband, Ron Howard; her two children, David L. March, Jr. of Daytona, FL and Erica K. Rivera of Kissimmee, FL; one brother, David B. Womack of East Moline, IL; sister-in-law, Alice Womack; two step-daughters, Ronnette Koogler and Ronia Over both of Morristown, FL; one grandson, Nathan March of Kissimmee, FL; five step-grandchildren, Chelsey Koogler, Julia Koogler and Jon Koogler of Morristown, TN, Serenity Over and Kenzy Over also of Morristown, TN. She was preceded in death by her son, John William March, both parents; two brothers, Leonard Horace Womack and Joseph Denman Womack; and her sister-in-law, Clarice (Butler) Womack.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.