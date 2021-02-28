Virginia Lee Nelson

February 19, 2021

Virginia Lee Nelson, 89, passed away quietly on February 19, 2021. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Cunnick Collins Mortuary, Davenport, Iowa. Burial will be following the service at the National Cemetery Rock Island.

Lee was born in Flat Rock, Alabama to Opal and Andy Clark. She moved to Chicago when still a teen where she met and married Harry Sheahan while working at the Hilton Hotel. She and Harry moved to Davenport, Iowa in the late 50s. Lee later married Edward Nelson in 1973. She has lived with her daughter Karen in Minneapolis the last three years.

Lee was a fiesty, strong, elegant, funny and loving woman with Southern charm tempered by Chicago pragmatism. She loved to laugh, and to tell a good story. She was interested in politics and was active in the Young Democrats in the 60s. She also loved to travel and took trips throughout Europe, as well as the U.S.

Lee was dearly loved and is survived by four children: Karen Sheahan, Gary (Betsy) Sheahan, Sue Brummett, and John Granack; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren

Lee was predeceased by her husband Edward Nelson, sister Kay Lingenfelter and brother Burl Clark.

