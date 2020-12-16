Virginia "Ginny" L. Turner

December 1, 1941 - December 11, 2020

Virginia "Ginny" L. Turner, 79, a resident of Davenport, Iowa was welcomed into the loving arms of her heavenly Father on Friday, December 11, 2020.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at New Hope Church, 2305 7th Ave., Moline, Illinois. Family interment services will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. Because of Virginia's love and passion for children, memorials may be made to New Hope Church to be used in missions for children across the globe. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born in Denison, Kansas on December 1, 1941, the daughter of Harvey and Lucy (Linnell) McAlexander.

Virginia was devoted to the Lord Jesus, a prayer warrior, intercessor, and also a member of New Hope Church in Moline. She was a member of Good News Center in Davenport, Iowa, serving as lead intercessor. Her compassion and strong faith were a source of strength and inspiration to her family, her many friends, and anyone she encountered. She will always be remembered as a legacy of love.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Elizabeth (Douglas) Galanius of Clinton Township, Michigan, Jennifer (Kent) West of Bettendorf, Iowa and Heather Limkeman of Huntersville, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Renee, Jacob, Nick, Alexandrea (Bradley), Maximillian, Joshua, Caleb and Samuel; her great-grandchildren, Joseph, Wyatt and Rowan; her sister, Shirley Cameron of Holton, Kansas; her brothers, Harvey H. "Butch" McAlexander of Topeka, Kansas and Fred McAlexander of Topeka, Kansas; along with many other relatives and loved ones.

Her great-granddaughter, Ivy Elena Rees; her sister, Patricia Wallisch; her brother, LaVerne McAlexander; and her parents welcomed her in heaven.

