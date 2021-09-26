Virginia Irene Waltersdorf

August 16, 1925-December 6, 2020

DAVENPORT-Virginia Irene Waltersdorf (Hagedorn), 95, was born on August 16, 1925 to James Svenson Hagedorn and Marie Elnora Hagedorn (Hendrickson) in Royal, Iowa. She passed on December 6, 2020 in Davenport, Iowa. Burial was held at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home. Memorials may be left to the National Alliance for Metal Illness "NAMI". Online condolences may be expressed at www.Cunnick-Collins.com

Virginia was the 7th of 13 children. Spending her early years in northern Iowa, she attended high school in Spirit Lake where she was an avid basketball player. At the age of 18, Virginia relocated to Davenport, Iowa where she remained the rest of her life. At 21 years old, she married Darwin Waltersdorf. They had two daughters Patricia Lynn and Janet Marie (Hogan).

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Darwin, daughter Patricia and siblings Everett, Fern (Bond), Talbert, Forrest, Willard, Helen (Matheson), Kenneth, Oral Jean (Aubin), Burdell, Marylin (Hutchison) and parents.

She is survived by daughter Janet, granddaughter Dylon Norvell, brothers Herbert and Ronald as well as several nieces and nephews. Virginia also leaves behind Stacey Houk who has always been like a daughter to her and several friends at Luther Crest including Coy, Suzie, Dee, Judy and Edra. Much love and gratitude go to family members Patricia and Thad Edmonds and Mary Beth Jennette who stayed with Virginia during her transition.

Virginia loved life and most of all loved her family and friends. She and Darwin along with many family members and friends shared several memories at their cabin "Camp" on the Cedar River. Virginia loved to watch or listen to Hawkeye basketball games, play cards and wear her lipstick and jewelry. She was a very caring, loving and gracious lady who loved to laugh and was loved by all. Virginia always looked on the bright side of life and had a beautiful welcoming smile that made everyone around her feel comfortable immediately. She will be deeply missed by all.