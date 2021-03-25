Rev. Vitolds Valainis

August 6, 1939-March 22, 2021

IOWA CITY-Rev. Vitolds Valainis, 81, entered his eternal home on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM, Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Newman Catholic Student Center. Bishop Thomas Zinkula will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 10 AM to 11 AM. The funeral will be streamed live on the Newman Center website at www.iowacatholic.org. Once on the website go to the YouTube Channel. Burial will be at 2:30 PM, Friday at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Catholic Chaplaincy Program at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Father Valainis was born August 6, 1939 in Aglona, Latvia, the son of Donats and Monika (Savickis) Valainis. Father lived in displaced persons camps in Germany from 1944 to 1949. He then moved to the United States in 1950, first to Virginia and then Iowa. Father was raised in Davenport, where he attended St. Joseph School and graduated from St. Ambrose Academy. Father received his bachelor's degree from St. Ambrose College in 1962 and his master degree in theology from Mt. St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque.

Father Valainis was ordained on June 4, 1966 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport by Bishop Ralph Hayes. He was very involved in social action and political issues.

Father Valainis served as Chaplain at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics from 1986 to 2018. Prior to that Father served parishes in Muscatine, Burlington, and was Sacramental Minister at St. Patrick's Church in Iowa City. He retired in June of 2018.

Father Valainis is survived by his brother, Francis (Martha) of Iowa City and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Father was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Janis (Molly) Valainis and Lidija (Leo) Zarins'.

