Vivian Ruth Giebelstein
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA

Vivian Ruth Giebelstein

March 24, 1924-March 25, 2021

Vivian Ruth Giebelstein, 97, of Clarence, Davenport and Tulsa passed away on March 25, 2021 from lung complications in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Vivian has gone to heaven to join the love of her life, her husband, Delmar.

Vivian was born March 24, 1924 in Preston, Iowa to Paul and Anna Badtke. She is survived by her children; Joseph Giebelstein of Houston and Pati (Tom) Hoffmann of Tulsa. Vivian has been blessed with five grandchildren; Sean Giebelstein, Chad Giebelstein, Sheree Bryant, James Hoffmann and Marie Hoffmann. She is also survived by six great grandchildren; Damon, Gabrielle, Coral, Sullivan, Vayla and Autumn.

In addition to her husband, Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; brother Rodney; sister Karen; brother-in-laws Melvin and Virgil Giebelstein, Lloyd Grage and Daryl Ballenger; sister-in-laws Alice Grage, Shirley and Joyce Giebelstein, and Darlene Ballenger.

Delmar and Vivian farmed together for most of their lives and were inseparable, and Vivian was very attached to the Giebelstein family.

Services will be held at Faith United Church of Christ in Davenport (1630 W. 38th St) on Wednesday March 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM prior to her burial along side her soul mate, Delmar at Inland cemetery in Bennett. Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence has Vivian and her family in their care. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Service
10:00a.m.
St. John's United Church of Christ
Clarence, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a special lady! Vivian was so fun to be around and I enjoyed playing cards with her. She told me a story about concocting a baby milk recipe for pigs and how farmers came from far and wide for it. She was such a gem and will be missed.
Reeda Buresh
March 29, 2021
