W. Leon Downing

March 28, 1936-December 28, 2021

W. Leon Downing, age 85, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa. A time of sharing will be held at 7:15 p.m., following the celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Walcott Lions Club or the Walcott Fire Department.

Leon was born on March 28, 1936, the son of Mike and Dorothy (Hurdle) Downing in Milan, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri in 1959. Leon married Nancy Prather on June 20, 1959 in Noel, Missouri. He proudly served his country from 1959-1961 in the United States Army.

Leon managed the retail location of Twin State Engineering and Chemical in Walcott, Iowa for many years. He served as the Mayor for the town of Walcott from 1982-1998. Leon was also the charter President of the Walcott Lions Club and a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church. Most of all, Leon loved spending time with his family.

Leon will be dearly missed by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Nancy; two children, David (Mary) Downing of Bettendorf and Megan Downing of Davenport; one granddaughter, Rachael Downing of Bettendorf; and one sister, Joyce Boswell of St. Louis, Missouri.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Janice Berry.