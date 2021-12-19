W. Scott Tinsman, Sr.

June 13, 1932-November 25, 2021

W. Scott Tinsman, Sr., 89, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held December 23, 2021, at St. John Vianney Church in Bettendorf, with a service at 10:30 a.m. and visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.

Scott was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 13, 1932, to R. Hovey and Elizabeth S. Tinsman. The family moved to Davenport in 1942, and Scott graduated from St. Ambrose Academy. Scott attended Princeton University, where he graduated cum laude in Chemical Engineering in 1954. He was a LTJG U.S. Navy with Amphibious Forces in the Pacific, and Destroyer Fleet in the Atlantic.

After his service to our nation, Scott attended Northwestern's MBA program and co-founded Twin State Engineering and Chemical Co. in 1958.

The highlight of his life was marrying Barbara Beckman on January 31, 1959, 62 years strong and together raising their three children: Scott Jr., Peter, and Elizabeth.

Scott was always passionate about the Quad Cities, giving his time freely to his community. He was a member of the boards of Iowa Illinois Gas & Electric Co. and Mid-American Energy, and served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Quad City Development Group, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mercy Hospital, Board Trustee of Genesis Medical Center and Health System, President of the Davenport Chamber of Commerce, and was long time contributor and President of Scott County YMCA, Crow Valley Golf Club, The Davenport Club, the Quad City Council of Chamber Presidents, and the Investment Committee of Quad City Community Foundation. He also was a member of the Grievance Commission of the Iowa Supreme Court for the Iowa Bar Association, a Bettendorf City Alderman, and was active in other community and agriculture boards.

Scott will be fondly remembered by his friends for his "mellow" competitiveness in all things athletic: golf (particularly his short putting skills), squash, tennis, skiing, water volleyball, body surfing, etc.

Scott will be deeply missed by his wife Barbara and children Scott (Beth) Tinsman, Jr., Bettendorf, Iowa, Peter (Heather) Tinsman, Bonita Springs, Florida, and Elizabeth (Chip) Lee, Bloomfield Village, Michigan. He was lovingly called "Pal" by his grandchildren: Scott III, John and Christopher Tinsman, Sarah, Alexander, Spencer and Brooke Tinsman, and Alexandra, Heather, and Chase Lee. He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Betsy, and brother Hovey.

The family is extremely grateful to all those that provided care to Scott over the past year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption High School, Quad Cities Community Foundation, or a charity of your choice.