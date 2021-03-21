Walda E. "Wally" Engelmann

February 9, 1926-March 18, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for, Walda Erica "Wally" Engelmann, 95, of Davenport will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be at church, prior to mass from 9-10:30a.m. Mrs. Engelmann died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at ManorCare, Utica Ridge, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted her family with arrangements.

Walda Erica "Wally" Ruhde was born February 9, 1926, in Davenport a daughter of Walter and Erica (Wulf) Ruhde. She was united in marriage to Robert C. "Bob" Engelmann, June 12, 1948 in Davenport. He preceded her in death, May 13, 2006.

Wally had been an Accounting Tech on the Rock Island Arsenal. Her memberships included Our Lady of Victory, Queen of Heaven Circle and her numerous card clubs. Wally's greatest joy in life was her family. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to Handicapped Development Center.

Survivors include her children; Marc Engelmann, Barry (Joyce) Engelmann, Mary Beth (Larry) Anderson, Thomas Engelmann, and a daughter-in-law, Marianne Engelmann and a son-in-law, Joe DeCook; thirteen grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren,

Both her husband, and daughter, Erica preceded her in death.

