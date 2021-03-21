Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walda E. "Wally" Engelmann
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Walda E. "Wally" Engelmann

February 9, 1926-March 18, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for, Walda Erica "Wally" Engelmann, 95, of Davenport will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be at church, prior to mass from 9-10:30a.m. Mrs. Engelmann died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at ManorCare, Utica Ridge, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted her family with arrangements.

Walda Erica "Wally" Ruhde was born February 9, 1926, in Davenport a daughter of Walter and Erica (Wulf) Ruhde. She was united in marriage to Robert C. "Bob" Engelmann, June 12, 1948 in Davenport. He preceded her in death, May 13, 2006.

Wally had been an Accounting Tech on the Rock Island Arsenal. Her memberships included Our Lady of Victory, Queen of Heaven Circle and her numerous card clubs. Wally's greatest joy in life was her family. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to Handicapped Development Center.

Survivors include her children; Marc Engelmann, Barry (Joyce) Engelmann, Mary Beth (Larry) Anderson, Thomas Engelmann, and a daughter-in-law, Marianne Engelmann and a son-in-law, Joe DeCook; thirteen grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren,

Both her husband, and daughter, Erica preceded her in death.

Online remembrances at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
May you Rest In Peace!!
Larry Foley
March 15, 2022
Tom & Family, So sorry for your loss. Peace to you all.
Matt Trimble
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was one of the nicest people I ever meet!!
Larry Foley
March 24, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences to the Engelmann family. Wally will be missed by many.
Roy and Judi Uthoff
March 22, 2021
Tom and family, I am so sorry for your loss. What an amazing women.
Cathy Voelkers
March 21, 2021
Barry and family, my sincere condolences my friend.
Sam Yarham
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results