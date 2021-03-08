Wally G. Kelding

March 19, 1944-March 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Wally G. Kelding, 76, of Davenport passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Private family funeral services will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at St. Mark Lutheran Church. A public visitation will be Tuesday from 3-7 pm at The Runge Mortuary where a Masonic Service will be held at 7 pm. Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or Camp Courageous. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Wally was born March 19, 1944 in New Liberty, IA. He was the son of Carl and Lurene (Fox) Kelding. He married Jean Puck on October 11, 1969 in Davenport.

He held a variety of jobs to put food on the table for his family and had a wonderful work ethic. He was a beloved school bus driver for the Durant Schools and was a barber for over 58 years in the Walcott/Durant/Wilton area prior to his retirement.

He was known as a master story-teller who loved helping Santa, even playing Santa Claus for many years. Wally greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandson and fishing. His memberships included St. Mark Church, Masonic Brubaker Lodge #675 of Davenport and was a Past Master of the Wilton Masonic Lodge #157, Past President of the Model T's, Past Monarch of the Mohassan Grotto and was a current member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry among other service organizations. He never knew a stranger and will be greatly missed!

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Jean, Davenport, daughter, Justine (Paul) Rogers and their son, Chayton, New Bloomfield, MO and many extended family members and friends.

His parents, son, Richard (Nov 11, 2020) and sister and brother-in-law, Carlene and Merlyn Bixler preceded him in death.