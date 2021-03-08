Menu
Wally G. Kelding
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Wally G. Kelding

March 19, 1944-March 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Wally G. Kelding, 76, of Davenport passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Private family funeral services will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at St. Mark Lutheran Church. A public visitation will be Tuesday from 3-7 pm at The Runge Mortuary where a Masonic Service will be held at 7 pm. Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or Camp Courageous. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Wally was born March 19, 1944 in New Liberty, IA. He was the son of Carl and Lurene (Fox) Kelding. He married Jean Puck on October 11, 1969 in Davenport.

He held a variety of jobs to put food on the table for his family and had a wonderful work ethic. He was a beloved school bus driver for the Durant Schools and was a barber for over 58 years in the Walcott/Durant/Wilton area prior to his retirement.

He was known as a master story-teller who loved helping Santa, even playing Santa Claus for many years. Wally greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandson and fishing. His memberships included St. Mark Church, Masonic Brubaker Lodge #675 of Davenport and was a Past Master of the Wilton Masonic Lodge #157, Past President of the Model T's, Past Monarch of the Mohassan Grotto and was a current member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry among other service organizations. He never knew a stranger and will be greatly missed!

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Jean, Davenport, daughter, Justine (Paul) Rogers and their son, Chayton, New Bloomfield, MO and many extended family members and friends.

His parents, son, Richard (Nov 11, 2020) and sister and brother-in-law, Carlene and Merlyn Bixler preceded him in death.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Mar
9
Service
7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Mar
10
Funeral service
St. Mark Lutheran Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Sympathy to family. HE IS A GUY THAT WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN,HIS HUMOR,AND JOLLY ATTITUDE.
delores rohlf
March 14, 2021
Just spoke to Jim Seymour and he told me of Wally's passing. He was a delight to be around and talk to, great humorists and dry wit. Condolences, it has been a very tough year for all of us.
Dennis Petersen
March 12, 2021
Jean I am so sorry to hear of Wally's passing. Linda and I extend our sincere condolences.
Jim Seymour
March 12, 2021
Jim & I are so sorry to hear the passing of Wally, He was a dear person and great memories in Walcott. We didn't realize Rich passed away last year. Jean, you are in our prayers & thoughts. We wish we could give you a big hug.
Jim & Joan Puck
March 10, 2021
Wally will be forever missed. His ability to make people laugh and smile was a major strength that is hard to duplicate. Rest In Peace Wally!
Steve Eilers
March 9, 2021
Oh Mean I am so sorry to hear about Wally i thought he was doing better when I left for vacation. Know that I am here for you always! You sure have been through a lot and I am praying for you! You both mean so much to these last 15 years!! I will not be able to be at services as I have to quarantine after coming home but know I am standing next to you!! Hope to see you at restaurant soon.
Kathy Williams
March 9, 2021
Our sympathies to Wally´s family. Wally was my cousin and was in hospital due to accident and I was in for appendectomy. Since his jaw was wired he got a lot of milkshakes and gave me his `extras´.
Ludalle Jones
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear about Wally thoughts and prayers to the whole family
Toni
March 8, 2021
"Like a bird singing in the rain, let great memories survive in time of sorrow." Sending you heartfelt sympathies, Jean.
Denise Bickford
March 8, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to You All--Really Good Barber---Hmmmmmm! Heaven is Happy!!
Mary Chrysler
March 8, 2021
