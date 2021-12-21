Walter P. Blackard

September 5, 1959-

COAL VALLEY-Walter P. Blackard, 62 of Coal Valley, Illinois, died unexpectedly in SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond Heights, Missouri, while traveling with his wife.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Illinois City United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Kay Goodwin officiating. Burial is in Illinois City Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to the church

Walter Phillip Blackard was born September 5, 1959, in St,. Louis, Missouri, to Robert Sr. and Jeannette (Jenish) Blackard. He married Sandra Lea Morford on January 11, 1986, in Illinois City. Walt was the owner of A & J Real Estate Investment Corporation, and was a self-made entrepreneur who taught himself so many things. In addition to the church, he was a member of the Illinois Manufactured Housing Association, where he was a former director and chairman of the Legal and Zoning Committee. He was passionate about his career, proud of his pilot's license, was an avid water skier, and enjoyed boating and traveling. He especially loved spending time with his family, and helping other people any way he could.

Walt is survived by his wife, Sandy; two children and spouses, Amanda and Nate Hollbrook of Hawthorne, California, and Justin and Kattie Blackard of Coal Valley; two granddaughters, Aubree and Raelynn Blackard; and siblings, Robert Blackard Jr., Delbert Blackard, Laura Blackard, Jimmy Blackard, and Katie Cobb.

Walt's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com