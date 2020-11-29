Walter "Wally" Huntington

June 26, 1942-November 26, 2020

Davenport - Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Walter "Wally" Huntington, 78, a resident of Davenport, will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. Masks must be worn and social distancing strictly followed. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Wally died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Country Manor, Davenport surrounded by family.

Walter Paul Huntington was born on June 26, 1942 in Davenport, a son of Wilbur and Ellen (Noel) Huntington. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1960. Wally was united in marriage to Sandra Lee Andres on November 17, 1962 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Davenport. They have shared over 58 years of marriage together.

Wally was a journeyman plumber. He was a proud member of Local 387/25. He retired from Ryan and Associates in March of 2003.

Wally enjoyed golfing, bowling, Sudoku puzzles and watching old western movies. As a devoted Catholic he attended daily mass.

Memorials may be made to the First Tee Program of the Quad Cities or St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy, Davenport; daughters: Shelley (Jennifer Johnson) Huntington, Sequim, Washington, Trisha (Darrell) Gibson, Amey Huntington, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Stephanie Dunn, Jacob (Sara) Dunn, Sasha Priddy, Kayelee Gibson, Owen Logsdon; great-grandchildren: Kayden, Steven, Brady, and Jacob; siblings: Jean Mack, Ben (Ronalee) Huntington, and Vera (Larry) Bennett, all of Davenport; a sister-in-law, Marty Huntington, and many nieces and nephews.

Wally was preceded in death by his infant daughters, Christina and Nannette, parents and siblings: Richard, Edward, George Huntington, and Rose Marie Letterman. May they rest in peace.

There will be a picnic celebration summer 2021.

