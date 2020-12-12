Menu
Wanda J. Anderson
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Wanda J. Anderson

October 23, 1929-December 6, 2020

DAVENPORT-Wanda J. Anderson, 91, of Davenport, IA passed away peacefully on 12-6-20. There will be a private family visitation at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, IA, and burial at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport, IA.

Wanda was born October 23rd, 1929 to Ralph and Helen Orn, Mt. Pleasant, IA, the oldest of three children. Her mother passed away when she was six, and Ralph later married Irene King. She married Henry F. Anderson, Jr., on Sept. 30, 1950 in Davenport, IA. Wanda started her work at Woolworth's and then spent the rest of her working career at U. S. West where she retired. She was a member of Quilt Guild and volunteered as a teacher's aide at Monroe Elementary School. She roller skated into her early 80's. She spent many hours "woo-hooing" and enjoying her grandchildren's sporting events, dance/vocal competitions and band performances. She was very proud of all her grandchildren and loved them dearly. Wanda had a very distinguishable laugh, she loved to ride around and see the country side and visit historical sites on vacations and attending the Indy 500 and Brickyard 400 races. We all loved hearing her tell stories from the past. No one could tell a story like Grandma Andy!

Survivors include her son, Craig Anderson, daughters, Julie Coffman and Roberta Anderson; her grandchildren Chelsea (Mike) Van Blaricom, Andrew (Erin) Coffman, Connor, Nolan and Sawyer Swearingen; her great grandchildren Wyatt and Haylee, and her sister, JoAnn Hartsock. She was preceded in death by her parents and step mother, her husband in 1991 and sister, Helen Louise Langtimm in 1993. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is hard to know exactly what to say about a person as special as Wanda. I had the pleasure of getting to meet her through my job as the front desk receptionist. Everyday her presence brought life and laughter into the office. Whether it was us walking together and smelling the flowers, watching the sunset on the front porch, listening to the weekly live music, or even sitting next to one another and not saying anything at all... we always enjoyed each others company. She whole heartedly made me see that no matter how difficult life may get, that you always have to buck up and take it on with a smile. Wanda and I had a special relationship that I will never be able to explain. I have never and will never meet a more gentle soul with such an infectious laugh. I am glad she can finally Rest In Peace with her father at the farm. I will always remember her.
Madeline Smull
Friend
January 29, 2021
