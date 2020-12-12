Wanda J. Anderson

October 23, 1929-December 6, 2020

DAVENPORT-Wanda J. Anderson, 91, of Davenport, IA passed away peacefully on 12-6-20. There will be a private family visitation at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, IA, and burial at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport, IA.

Wanda was born October 23rd, 1929 to Ralph and Helen Orn, Mt. Pleasant, IA, the oldest of three children. Her mother passed away when she was six, and Ralph later married Irene King. She married Henry F. Anderson, Jr., on Sept. 30, 1950 in Davenport, IA. Wanda started her work at Woolworth's and then spent the rest of her working career at U. S. West where she retired. She was a member of Quilt Guild and volunteered as a teacher's aide at Monroe Elementary School. She roller skated into her early 80's. She spent many hours "woo-hooing" and enjoying her grandchildren's sporting events, dance/vocal competitions and band performances. She was very proud of all her grandchildren and loved them dearly. Wanda had a very distinguishable laugh, she loved to ride around and see the country side and visit historical sites on vacations and attending the Indy 500 and Brickyard 400 races. We all loved hearing her tell stories from the past. No one could tell a story like Grandma Andy!

Survivors include her son, Craig Anderson, daughters, Julie Coffman and Roberta Anderson; her grandchildren Chelsea (Mike) Van Blaricom, Andrew (Erin) Coffman, Connor, Nolan and Sawyer Swearingen; her great grandchildren Wyatt and Haylee, and her sister, JoAnn Hartsock. She was preceded in death by her parents and step mother, her husband in 1991 and sister, Helen Louise Langtimm in 1993. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.