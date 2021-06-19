Wanda L. Cornelius

January 20, 1935-June 16, 2021

Wanda L. Cornelius, 86, of rural Andrew, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 3 to 7 P.M. at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at the Andrew, Iowa Cemetery.

The celebration of life service will be livestreamed on the Salem Lutheran Church You Tube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX8lB97_XOTWtvt5acoFxfg.

Wanda Lea Burmahl was born on January 20, 1935 near Spragueville, Iowa, to William J. and Alice M. (Nicolaisen) Burmahl. She was a 1952 graduate of Maquoketa High School and 1954 graduate of the Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. She married Gerald "Jerry" Cornelius on June 1, 1958 in Andrew, Iowa. Three children were born to this union, Nancy, Charles, and Julie.

Upon graduating from college, Wanda taught Kindergarten at DeWitt for two years and in Maquoketa for two years. She was co-owner of both Cornelius Seed Corn Co. and Cornelius Land and Cattle farming operation. She and Jerry lived on the Cornelius Family Heritage Farm. She was inducted as a Master Farm Homemaker in 1982 and was a past president.

Wanda was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew where she served in many capacities. Wanda was dedicated to helping youth as a Kindergarten Teacher, Church Sunday School and Bible School Teacher, a 25 year 4-H leader and inductee of the Iowa 4H Hall of Fame as well as a "mom" to many detasselers. She rarely missed the events of her children and grandchildren.

Wanda was generous with her time, talents, and resources. A few of the organizations that benefited from her generosity and smile were Maquoketa State Bank Board of Directors, Jackson County Fair Board, Jackson County Historical Society Board, Iowa 4-H Foundation Board, Church Council, ISU Extension Advisory Council, Jackson County Senior Citizen Center Board, 4-H Youth Committee, Andrew Petal Pals Garden Club, Superintendent of Jackson County Fair Open Show, JCRHC Ladies Auxiliary, Jackson County Republican Central Committee. She received numerous awards for her volunteer efforts.

Those left to carry on her legacy are her children, Nancy (Lester) Johnson of Springbrook, IA, Charles "Chuck" (Chris) Cornelius of Bellevue, IA, and Julie (Jay) Jacobi of West Des Moines, IA; 7 grandchildren, Megan (Andrew) Kilburg and their children Julian and Madalyn: Tim (Erin) Johnson; Will (Kelly) Cornelius and their children Calahan and Mara; James (Janie) Cornelius and their children Logan, Anna and Zoey; Dan Jacobi, Ally (Sam) Gerrard, and Luke Jacobi. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jerry on December 14, 1995.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church, Jackson County Historical Society, or to the Jackson County Extension "Together We Build" Project.

Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.