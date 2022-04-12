Wanda J. Polley-Castrey

March 23, 1938- April 10, 2022

MILAN-Wanda J. Polley-Castrey, 84, of Milan passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Friendship Manor- Silver Cross, Rock Island.

Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 am on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made in care of Bethel Assembly of God, Rock Island.

Wanda was born on March 23, 1938 in Newton, IA, a daughter of Oris and M. Alta (Nelson) Waters. She married C. Donald Polley on April 22, 1967 in Rock Island and he preceded her in death on May 14, 1997. She then went on to marry Albert Castrey on January 2, 1999 in Milan and he preceded her in death on August 8, 2019. Wanda worked at Gas and Electric Credit Union in Rock Island for 32 years, retiring as the President. She was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God in Rock Island, the Milan American Legion, and the Milan VFW, where she served as past president of the auxiliary. She also served as the past president of the Mississippi Valley Chapter of Credit Unions.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Terry (Cindy) Smith, Johnston, IA and, Leslie (Stephanie) Polley, Dover, DE; step-children, Raymond (Margaret) Castrey, Springfield, MO, Gregory (Gina) Castrey, Princeton, IL, and Steven (Amy) Castrey, Orion; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol (Lou) Lapointe, Monmouth.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, C. Donald Polley and Albert Castrey; parents; and son, Larry Smith.

