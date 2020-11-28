Warren Coleman Bowlus

July 3, 1930-August 26, 2020

Warren Coleman Bowlus, born July 3, 1930, in Milwaukee Wisconsin to John Lisles Bowlus and Hazel Robinson Bowlus died at age 90 on August 26, 2020, at home in The Villages Florida of post-coronavirus pneumonia.

He is survived by his wife Marcia Gay Bowlus of The Villages Florida, their daughter Linda Warner and her husband Dennis Warner of The Villages Florida and their children Jason Warner, Cassandra Warner-Edwards, and Brianna Warner, and also by their son William Bowlus-Root and his husband Paul Bowlus-Root of Yuma Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his half-brother William Nicholson and half-sisters Jane Cocking and Virginia McKee, and his grandson Taylor Warner.

Dr. Bowlus was an accomplished competitor, known for his professionalism and integrity, whose caring and steady influence guided many young men and women to better lives. He loved his wife of nearly 70 years and his children and their spouses and their children and grandchildren as well as the many students and athletes he challenged to do their best – be their best – not only on the playing field but in every aspect of their daily lives.

After graduating from the University School of Milwaukee in 1948, Warren earned his Bachelor's degree in Physical Education at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse and later his Master's at the University of Colorado and his Doctorate at Indiana University. He taught and coached high school football at Kendall, Hayward, Menomonie, and West Bend Wisconsin, where he lead his teams to numerous conference championships. He then coached football at Western Illinois University, gaining widespread esteem among prominent coaches nationwide. Dr. Bowlus served as Athletic Director for Davenport City Schools where he built stronger physical education and sports programs for students K-12, most notably overseeing the full implementation of sports for young women under the new Title IX. Later, as the Assistant Superintendent for Non-Academic Programs there, he extended his impact even more broadly. He went on to serve as the Chairperson/Director of the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Athletics at the University of Wisconsin – Stout for eight years before retiring in 1989. He was inducted into the Stout Hall of Fame the following year and now has a major annual men's and women's track meet hosted there as well as an academic achievement award for football players named in his honor.

Warren had a natural ability to establish a rapport with students of both genders and across all age groups that earned their respect and admiration and allowed him to lead them to maximize their own potential. He was highly respected by his athletes and his fellow coaches who responded well to his enthusiasm – and also his discipline – because they knew he had set high goals for them, and himself, and would drive to achieve them. He guided numerous candidates to successful collegiate and professional careers. In a career spanning 32 years, Dr. Bowlus was able to attract and hire the best teaching and coaching staffs to maintain a quality educational experience for his students and he expanded the physical education facilities where needed. His contributions to athletics on the local, conference, state, and national levels were well recognized and valued by the communities he touched.

But sports were not the only things in his life. Warren was a devoted husband and father, spending as much time with his family as he could. And he loved to travel. Each summer, the family would take long camping trips exploring the country, exposing his children to the wonders of the geography and cultural diversity of the nation, lessons they would carry with them throughout their lives. Later, he and Marcia would sample the richness of the world on cruises and tours all over Europe, Asia, and the Americas. They spent their retirement years first in sunny San Diego, then near Bill and Paul in Issaquah Washington, and finally living with Linda and Dennis in The Villages Florida.

Warren Bowlus led a long and fruitful life, one with a solid legacy that will continue to grow stronger through the achievements of those he guided and coached. By his family and those he influenced, he will be celebrated and missed.