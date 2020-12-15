Wayne E. Adrian

January 20, 1933-December 12, 2020

Wayne E. Adrian, 87, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, December 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Elwood United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 P.M. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at the Elwood, Iowa Cemetery with military honors.

It will be required to utilize face masks and to observe social distancing guidelines during the visitation and services.

Wayne Edward Adrian was born on January 20, 1933 in Elwood, Iowa, to August Edward and Alma Bernice (Ruggeberg) Adrian. He was a 1950 graduate of Elwood High School and then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War earning an honorable discharge. He married Twyla Lee Sculley on March 18, 1961 at the Elwood United Methodist Church, and together they farmed and raised their family southeast of Elwood for many years until moving to Maquoketa.

Wayne was a member of the Elwood United Methodist Church, Zealous Masonic Lodge #435 of Oxford Junction, and the American Legion Menzo Widel Post #381 of Lost Nation.

As a proud veteran, one of his most memorable experiences was attending the Quad Cities Honor Flight in 2013. Wayne was dedicated to his family and attended all of their events. He enjoyed his winters in Florida and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan. Additionally, he enjoyed spending time with friends, especially going to McDonald's every morning with the "coffee club".

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Twyla Adrian of Maquoketa, IA; children, Dean (Tammy) Adrian of Maquoketa, IA, Rachel (Todd) Till of Delmar, IA, and Laura (Craig) Levien of Davenport, IA; 9 grandchildren, Chelsea (Brock) Bowman, Tyler (Demi) Adrian, Michael (Kelsey) Till, Chad (Ashley) Till, Stephanie (Bobby) Rinzel, Luke Seyfert, Justin Seyfert, Martha Levien, and Mark Levien; 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kathryn Jebsen of Chetek, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Elinor Kleinsmith, and a brother Ronald Adrian.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Hospice of Jackson County or the Quad Cities Honor Flight.

The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call with notes of support or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.