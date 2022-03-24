Wayne Edward Hartz

June 27, 1938-March 22, 2022

DEWITT-Wayne Edward Hartz, 83, of DeWitt, IA, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 25, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial park. Memorials may be made to Susan Hartz and will be distributed to various charities of the family's choice.

Wayne was born June 27, 1938 in Davenport to Edward and Mable (Doerscher) Hartz. In 1958 he was united in marriage to Karen Krukow. They went on to have four children but later divorced. On November 11, 1995, Wayne was united in marriage to Susan Cousins after being together for 10 years. Mine and yours truly became ours.

His whole life, Wayne enjoyed farming. He also liked stock car racing, country music, and polka dancing. More than anything he loved spending time with his family.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 26 years, Susan Hartz; children: Kathy (Dale) Claussen, Sheri (Arlyn) Bonneur, Cindy (Mart) Connell, Dwayne (Kathy) Hartz, Lisa Holstein and Matthew (Jill) DeWeerdt; 17 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and brother, Norman Hartz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa Sargent; and sister-in-law, Carol Hartz.