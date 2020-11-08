Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wayne Lambert Skinner

Wayne Lambert Skinner

October 8, 2020

Wayne Lambert Skinner, 62, of Crescent City, California, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in his honor may be made to the family.

Wayne truly enjoyed the Pacific Northwest area and the captivating beauty of the tall redwood trees.

He is survived by daughter, Jessica Willette; son, Jonathan Skinner; sister, Kassandra Pobanz; grandchildren: MaKenna Willette, Presley Paar, Tyson Skinner, Joslynn Skinner, and Lilly Skinner; and beloved cat, Forge.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.