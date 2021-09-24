Wayne E. Machamer

August 31, 1928-September 19, 2021

Wayne E. Machamer, 93, passed away peacefully September 19, at Ridgecrest Retirement Village Health Center, Davenport, IA. He was born August 31, 1928 to Herbert and Myrtle Machamer in Davenport, IA. He graduated from Central High School. Wayne served with the U.S. Army from 1951-53, 47th Infantry Division of the third army in Fort Rucker, AL.

Wayne married Sue Ann Fiquette (deceased in 1999) on January 23, 1953 in Columbiana, AL. They had one daughter, Karen Machamer.

Wayne retired from General Electric Co. in 1992 after 35 years as Manager of Customer Relations in various locations over those years. He married Gayle Spaans on April 5, 2008. They have been living at Ridgecrest the last six years.

Wayne enjoyed bowling, golf, coin collecting, and traveling.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gayle; daughter, Karen; sister, Marlo May, CA; sister-in-law, Linda, Independence, MO; step children, Cheryl (John) Peck, Cedar Falls, IA, David (Cheryl) Spaans, Plano, TX, and Jonathan (Nancy) Spaans, Allen, TX; 10 step grandchildren; and 8 step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sue Ann; brother, Kenneth; and his brother-in-law, John May.

Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery alongside of Sue Ann. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2208 52nd St., Davenport, IA, 52807. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.