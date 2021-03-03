Wayne E. Sivels

February 1, 1953-February 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Wayne E. Sivels, 68, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at home of pancreatic cancer. A live-streamed funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, and can be accessed online by visiting https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials to the family.

Wayne was born on February 1, 1953 in Springfield, Illinois, a son of Carl W. Sr. and Helen (Day) Sivels. He graduated from Southeast High School, Springfield and went on to Southern Illinois University. He married Cherry D. Lucas on June 30, 1984 in Springfield, Illinois. Wayne worked as a Roll Shop Unit supervisor at Alcoa for 41 years. When he was not working you could find him in his backyard or garage enjoying some reggae while working on his projects. He enjoyed spending time at local blues festivals, Chicago car shows and jazz festivals. He also enjoyed fishing, watching sports, parades and giving lectures. Above all he loved spending time with his family. Wayne was a father of three but a father figure to many and role model to most.

Those left to cherish Wayne's memory include his wife of 36 years, Cherry; daughters, Renee Lucas, Davenport, Michelle Sivels, Rock Island, and Sherron Sivels, Rock Island; grandchildren, Alexander Lucas-McCart, Kristopher Lucas, Dewayne Wilburn, Anthony Thompson Jr., Sierra Thompson, and Deondre Thompson; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Carl W. Sivels Jr. (Francine) and Stanley Sivels; sister, Francine Newton; son in law, Anthony Thompson, Sr.; close friends, Enyo Dewith and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Laverne (Darnell) Sivels and Patricia Sivels.