Wayne E. Sivels
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Wayne E. Sivels

February 1, 1953-February 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Wayne E. Sivels, 68, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at home of pancreatic cancer. A live-streamed funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, and can be accessed online by visiting https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials to the family.

Wayne was born on February 1, 1953 in Springfield, Illinois, a son of Carl W. Sr. and Helen (Day) Sivels. He graduated from Southeast High School, Springfield and went on to Southern Illinois University. He married Cherry D. Lucas on June 30, 1984 in Springfield, Illinois. Wayne worked as a Roll Shop Unit supervisor at Alcoa for 41 years. When he was not working you could find him in his backyard or garage enjoying some reggae while working on his projects. He enjoyed spending time at local blues festivals, Chicago car shows and jazz festivals. He also enjoyed fishing, watching sports, parades and giving lectures. Above all he loved spending time with his family. Wayne was a father of three but a father figure to many and role model to most.

Those left to cherish Wayne's memory include his wife of 36 years, Cherry; daughters, Renee Lucas, Davenport, Michelle Sivels, Rock Island, and Sherron Sivels, Rock Island; grandchildren, Alexander Lucas-McCart, Kristopher Lucas, Dewayne Wilburn, Anthony Thompson Jr., Sierra Thompson, and Deondre Thompson; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Carl W. Sivels Jr. (Francine) and Stanley Sivels; sister, Francine Newton; son in law, Anthony Thompson, Sr.; close friends, Enyo Dewith and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Laverne (Darnell) Sivels and Patricia Sivels.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Mar
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will ALWAYS miss and love you Uncle Wayne "The Philosopher " I love you Aunt Cherry, Cuzn Sherron, Cuzn Michelle and Cuzn Renee.. Prayers for my family.
Veronica Newton (Niece)
March 31, 2021
I send my deepest sympathies to the family. So sorry for your loss Sherry,Renee and the rest of your family.
Jeffery Jamison
March 4, 2021
Sorry to hear about Wayne, we hired in at Alcoa the same year and worked together in the roll shop. He was a good man. My condolences to his family, may he Rest In Peace.
Bob Helm
March 3, 2021
Sorry to hear of your passing Wayne. Prayers for you and your family. As your last apprentice at Alcoa, as you always told me, Thanks for not only being our boss, but also a friend to us all. You will be missed.
Dan Gillum
March 1, 2021
