Wendy McGarvey

July 12, 1959- April 13, 2022

On Wednesday, April 13th, Wendy McGarvey was called to her Heavenly home.

Wendy was born on July 12, 1959 to Ida Mae (Ireland) and Donald LaMaack in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Wendy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In her own quiet way, she kept us in line which was no easy task. She loved her family beyond measure. She had 3 hard fought battles with cancer and never gave up and never complained. She fought with a quiet strength and kept her sense of humor throughout.

She gave birth to Joshua Lee LaMaack on January 19, 1982 and McKenna Marie McGarvey on June 21, 2001. She married Daniel McGarvey on October 24, 1993.

Wendy grew up in Big Rock, Iowa and after her mother's death in 1970, she was taken in by her older sister, Phyllis and Phyllis's first husband, Chuck Dierickx, then later by Phyllis and her second husband, Neil Simmons.

She graduated from Davenport West and first worked in the security field. She later joined Millard Janitorial working at various Deere facilities. She retired from the Mt. Joy Deere plant in 2020 due to illness.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. They were her life, and loved them with all her heart. Wendy was always up for a game of Trouble with Kaelen and playing games and reading to Prudence. She loved all her dogs and their unique personalities, and found joy in rescuing older dogs. She always enjoyed her summer vacation trips with her family. Wendy found enjoyment having her children's friends over and listening to them talking and laughing. Friends and family were always welcome for a beer and some laughs. She also enjoyed the Hawkeyes and rubbing it in to Josh when they beat Michigan.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; her son, Josh (Kristin) LaMaack; her daughter, McKenna McGarvey; her grandchildren, Kaelen and Prudence LaMaack; her brothers, Dennis (Martha) LaMaack and Brent LaMaack; her sisters, Diane Covington, Shirley (Bob) Wilkins and Caryl (Ray) Cole; her brother-in-law, Neil Simmons; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wendy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Phyllis; her brothers, Dewayne, Gary and Garrett; and by her infant son, Chad Daniel McGarvey

Services will be held at 5 P.M. on Thursday, April 21st at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Rd. in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. A meal at the church will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.